BBC has brought a brand new docu-series which looks at the super-rich lifestyles of millionaires in Monaco.

Called Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich, the show features House of Grimaldi with Prince Albert II and his wife Princess Charlene. Plus, the series also sees former Formula One driver David Coulthard, film producer Monika Bacardi and other wealthy characters of the French Riviera.

But while some viewers can’t take their eyes off Monaco’s beautiful and mega-wealthy scenery, others wonder who is the narrator behind the BBC Two series.

The voiceover of Inside Monaco is a well-known face from the telly.

Who is Inside Monaco’s narrator?

Fred Sirieix is the narrator of the BBC docu-series.

Fred shares insight at Monaco’s millionaires while the show features expensive yachts, posh casinos and luxury hotels.

In addition, he will take viewers behind-the-scenes of Formula One Grand Prix and some of the key people involved with one of the most prestigious automobile races in the world.

Where else do we know Fred from?

Keen fans know Fred as the matchmaker on the Channel 4 series First Dates, as well as its spin-off series First Dates Hotel which came to an end last week (Thursday, June 4th).

Fred is also a co-host on Gordon, Gino & Fred, alongside professional chefs and fellow foodies Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo.

He also presented other series for the BBC, including Remarkable Places to Eat and Million Pound Menu.

