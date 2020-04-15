Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Inside the Factory has become a popular series with viewers watching at home.

The BBC Two show currently airs its fifth season, providing insight at how things are made at some of the biggest food factories around the world.

From cast-iron pots to Cornish pasties, the show features the mass production of a range of things. Plus, Inside the Factory reveals the whole process from the product manufacturing to its arrival on the supermarket shelf.

So, who is the cast of Inside the Factory? There are familiar faces from the BBC family such as Gregg Wallace, but who is Ruth Goodman?

Inside the Factory: Meet the cast

Gregg Wallace

Cherry Healey

Ruth Goodman

Gregg Wallace

Gregg is a familiar face when it comes to BBC programmes. He’s most famous for presenting MasterChef alongside John Torode.

The presenter comes from a modest background as he used to sell vegetables at a Covent Garden stand. But it was his TV and radio career that rose him to fame after co-hosting BBC Radio 4’s Veg Talk and Saturday Kitchen between 2002 and 2003.

His most prominent and famous role is as a co-host and judge on MasterChef which he has been doing since 2005.

Cherry Healey

Cherry is a 39-year-old presenter, best-known for hosting documentaries and mini-series on the telly.

For instance, she presented Britain’s Favourite Supermarket Foods on BBC One and The Jump: On the Piste on E4.

Cherry is married to Rory Allen and the two are parents to an 11-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

Ruth Goodman

Ruth is a historian and presenter from Cardiff. She has presented several educational documentaries for the BBC and joined Inside the Factory as a regular back in 2015.

In the past, the 56-year-old also presented segments on The One Show and co-hosted Secrets of the Castle.

WATCH INSIDE THE FACTORY TUESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK