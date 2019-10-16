Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Alan Sugar is back on TV screens in 2019 and that only means one thing – The Apprentice is on!

The hilarious business-based reality TV show sees 16 candidates attempt to impress Lord Sugar and his assistants Karen Brady and Claude Littner.

However, it’s more than likely that over half of the candidates will epically fail – but that’s all the fun of it.

The BBC show kicked off its fifteenth series on October 2nd 2019. One candidate, in particular, has caught the attention of viewers and even gained celebrity attention in the form of comedian Rob Beckett.

So, who is Thomas Skinner? And what pillow company does he run?

What is Thomas Skinner’s pillow company?

The Apprentice 2019 candidate launched his pillow company in January 2019.

The Fluffy Pillow Company sells pillows, beds and mattresses. Their classic memory foam pillow retails for £30, while their beds range from around £200-£500.

Mattress costs are slightly steep with The Fluffy Pillow company, selling for up to £599!

How old is Thomas?

Thomas Skinner was born in 1991 making him 28 years old in 2019.

The Apprentice candidate is one to remember from the 2019 series as his salesman’s charm and general geezer swagger has won over viewers already.

Being part of the boys’ team, Thomas wound himself up on the losing team in both weeks one and two on The Apprentice. However, we reckon given the chance to lead, the boys could be taken to success with Thomas in charge.

Is Thomas Skinner on Instagram?

Yes! The Apprentice’s Thomas is on Instagram. You can follow the Westham supporter on Insta @iamtomskinner where he has over 3,000 followers.

Thomas’ company, The Fluffy Pillow Company, also has an Instagram page where they have around a thousand followers (@thefluffypillowcompany).

Thomas is also on Twitter under the same handle with around 1,000 followers.

