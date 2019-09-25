Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

BBC Two series Interior Design Masters has been judged by industry experts Abigail Ahern, Kelly Hoppen and Sophie Robinson over eight weeks of designing dedication which soon culminates with a grand finale.

Presented by the ever-bubbly Fearne Cotton, the series is a beautifully crafted pun-masterpiece and provides an in-depth look at the complicated world of design from subtle lighting tweaks to grand feature pieces.

Abigail Ahern is one of the most adored judges on the show with many fans bamboozled by her youthful glow.

So, how old is she?

Who is Abigail Ahern?

Design guru Abi has been in the industry for over 20 years and has been described by the likes of British Vogue and W Magazine as “one of the worlds most exciting designers”.

She has a global following through books, product designs, blogs and a growing presence on social media.

In 2003, she set up her own retail business while living in the United States.

How old is Abigail Ahern?

Abi is 50 years old.

She was born on January 15, 1969, and is married to a Graham Scott.

Abi on Instagram!

You can follow Abi on Instagram under @abigailaher, where she already has a colossal 113,00 followers.

Naturally, Abi’s page is full of design make-overs although there are some very cute dogs – Mungo and Maud – that also make regular appearances.

Follow Abi and you’ll even get a sneak peek into how she designs her own home in Dalston. It’s rumoured to have more than 80,000 flowers!

How to watch the Interior Design Master final!

The Interior Design Masters final airs on Wednesday, October 2nd.

As always, the episode will air on BBC Two at 8 pm and last for 60 minutes. The final will see the two remaining contestants go head to head to redesign an entire open plan apartment in Manchester.