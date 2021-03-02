BBC: What is the Interior Design Masters prize? Winner's 2021 prize contract explored











Alan Carr heads the BBC’s Interior Design Masters, as contestants showcase how to design a space beautifully. So, what do they win?

Ten talented designers are fighting to win the crown, so they can get their hands on the prize and fulfil their interior dreams.

Taking on commercial interior design challenges, each week a designer is eliminated until it comes down to the final winner.

So, what is the prize for winning Interior Design Masters? We can reveal exactly what the top designer will get their hands on.

Screenshot: Interior Design Masters 2021 – BBC Two

What is the Interior Design Masters prize?

Design contract at Another Place hotel, Lake District

The winner of the BBC series will be awarded a contract, which will enable them to transform the hotel space.

They can be inspired from the Lake District views to create a space at Another Place that embraces nature and encourages an active lifestyle.

Whoever wins can use their design skills to style furniture, as well as choose colours and textures that will fit the hotel space perfectly.

Another Place hotel: Explored

Another Place is a contemporary hotel based on the Ullswater shores.

The hotel’s design story behind the space follows an ‘outside in’ concept.

Cornwall’s Dynargh Design has recently been working closely with the hotel, to refresh some of their suites and make them individual.

It also offers Escape to the Lake short breaks, which involves getting out in nature – such as paddle-boarding, and having dinner in its two restaurants.

What did the winner receive in series 1?

Design contract for a London hotel bar

Cassie Nicholas won series 1 of Interior Design Masters, which led to her receiving a contract to design the bar inside Dorsett Hotel.

The Jin Bar, which was originally an art deco cinema, was given a classic art deco design with a touch of “Emerald City” by Cassie.

The prize contract was completed in summer 2019!

