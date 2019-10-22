Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Interior Design Masters aired for the first time on BBC One in 2019. And presenting the competitive show is fashion icon and all-around presenting legend Fearne Cotton.

The show is now available to watch via BBC’s iPlayer and Netflix and sees interior designers go head to head to win the competition.

Some briefs see the contestants in teams, while other tasks mean that they have to design solo. And reluctantly sending the competitors home each week is our Fearne.

So, let’s get to know Fearne Cotton, the presenter of Interior Design Masters.

Interior Design Masters: Who is Fearne Cotton?

Fearne Cotton is 38 years old and celebrates her birthday on September 3rd. The Interior Design Masters presenter is no stranger to TV and took on her first hosting role at the age of 15.

Ferne mainly presented kids shows during her teens including Diggit and Draw Your Own Toons. Her career has seen her work for the BBC, ITV, Channel 5 and Sky1.

But, rather than TV presenting, Fearne is probably better known for being a recognisable voice on the radio. She hosted BBC Radio 1’s morning show with Reggie Yates from 2005 and left Radio 1 in 2015 when she had her daughter, Honey.

Fashion-forward Fearne

In 2019 Fearne is something of a British fashion icon. She’s married to the son of Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, Jesse Wood. The pair married in 2014 and have two children together, Rex and Honey.

Fearne has been working in British entertainment for over 20 years and with her main job in radio presenting she’s almost always been on the music scene. And of course, music and fashion go hand in hand.

From her tattoos to converse to a good old pair of Doctor Marten’s, Fearne manages to pull off her rock-chick look at all times, inspiring people all over with her look.

She also has a talent when it comes to art and studied the subject at A-Level. During episode 1 of Interior Design Masters one of the contestants, Trish, said to Fearne: “Talking about art, you’re an amazing artist.”

Is Fearne on Instagram?

Yes, Fearne is certainly on Instagram. The mum-of-two often takes to social media to share photos of her life, style, children and artwork.

The presenter has almost 3 million followers and uses the handle @fearnecotton.

Fearne also uses the platform to promote her podcast, Happy Place, which sees her “talk to incredible people about life, love, loss, and everything in- between as she reveals what happiness means to them.”

