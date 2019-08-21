Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

“Who doesn’t love interior design? But what if you wanted to turn that passion into a full-time career…”

This is the promise of a lifetime which new show Interior Design Masters ponders, and it’s willing to put some aspirational contestants to the test.

As the contestants on the BBC Two series are slowly whittled down to one winner, it’s judge Michelle Ogundehin who has the tricky job of separating the best from the rest.

Here’s everything you need to know about her professional background and why she’s the perfect person for the role…

Interior Design Masters on BBC Two

For the interior design enthusiasts out there, you may want to switch over to BBC Two.

The new eight-part series arrived on Wednesday, August 15th 2019 and sees the wonderful Fearne Cotton taking on presenting duties alongside Michelle.

Each episode averages at an hour in length and centres upon a group of designers, ready and determined to tackle a range of commercial interior design challenges.

It’s great fun but eyes are firmly on the prize, and that means our contestants aren’t just there to swap tips – they’re there to win. The lucky winner will receive a design contract with one of London’s top hotels.

Who is Michelle Ogundehin?

The contest is judged by the exceptionally talented Michelle Ogundehin, and she isn’t just looking to be impressed, she’s looking for the very best.

The internationally celebrated design guru lives and breathes interior design. According to the show, she’s the former editor-in-chief of Elle Decoration Magazine, boasting a paramount career as a writer and interiors consultant.

We thought we’d seek out her LinkedIn profile, which displays a wealth of valued expertise. In her bio, more insight is shed on her range of skills and experience:

Internationally renowned as an authority on interiors, style and contemporary design, Michelle Ogundehin is a writer, consultant and TV presenter, and the award-winning former Editor-in-Chief of ELLE Decoration UK.

She knows pretty much all there is to know, so as we encounter new episodes every week, we’re ready to witness the limits of her knowledge in action.

Check out her website!

You’ll definitely want to head over to her stunning website.

You can explore a range of stuff here, all neatly categorised into sections from ‘ponderings’ to ‘practicals’; as you’d expect from a design master, the website is laid out lovingly.

According to the available bio, she’s currently working on her first book, which will outline her unique philosophy on the correlation between our happiness and our homes. It sounds fascinating, and after soaking in her wisdom on the show, we’re ready to dip further into her soaring imagination.

She’s no stranger to TV either, having presented a few seasons of Grand Designs: House of the Year, Inside Out Homes and The RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Follow Michelle on Instagram!

Considering she’s a design aficionado, our thoughts are immediately cast to the Gram!

You can follow her on Instagram over at @michelleogundehin; she currently boasts an impressive 37k followers.

In her brief bio, it reads: “Delving deeper than decor to the space between home and wellbeing #happyinside”. Just glancing through her content, we’re definitely feeling those happy vibes.

If you’re looking for renewing home inspiration, look no further. We’re loving the gorgeous blue colour scheme by the way!

We look forward to seeing who she selects as 2019’s interior design master. Until then, grab your pen, pads and get jotting down those invaluable tips.

