Who is the Interior Design Masters winner 2021? Meet the champion on Instagram!











BBC Two has brought ambitious designs and a vast range of patterns to our screens for weeks. So, who won Interior Design Masters 2021?

From bold colours to the tiniest of details, Lynsey and Siobhan were the two finalists to land a place in the final, having impressed the judges the most.

Hosted by Alan Carr, they managed to showcase their skills during each challenge, which put their designing talents to the ultimate test.

So, who won Interior Design Masters 2021? We found the winner on Instagram for all your design wants and needs…

Programme Name: Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – TX: n/a – Episode: Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr – Designer Generics (No. Designer Generics) – Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 26TH JANUARY 2021** Lynsey – (C) Banijay – Photographer: Ellis O’Brien

Interior Design Masters 2021: Who won?

Lynsey Ford

It was between two Huddersfield designers who made it to the final.

The finalists were asked to redesign two holidays home in Cornwall, with Lynsey bringing back former contestant Amy Wilson to help.

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

They battled their design skills out, with Lynsey later crowned as the 2021 champion and offered a contract with a luxury hotel.

Lynsey transformed a plain hallway into a dressing room, which was filled with parrot wallpaper, chandeliers and a handmade wooden wall.

The judges enjoyed the textures, colours, and warmth she had created!

BBC: Your Garden Made Perfect designers 2021 – Pip, Manoj, Tom, etc!

Who is Lynsey on Interior Design Masters?

Lynsey is an architect and interior designer from Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

She admitted that she had quit her job as a project manager for a construction company, to focus on working on interior design.

The BBC winner has her own business called Lynsey Ford Design, with 15 years experience working on a range of project scales behind her.

Her business offers interior design, architecture and furniture solutions, including upcycling old finds and working with antique pieces.

Loved every second of #interiordesignmasters and adding @chattyman this season was a stroke of genius. Thought Siobhan was amazing but nothing about that villa said child friendly. Thrilled for Lynsey, my fave from the start — Simon Mask-on 💙 (@simonkaston) March 24, 2021

INTERIOR DESIGN MASTERS: Why was Fearne Cotton replaced?

Meet Lynsey on Instagram

Lynsey may have been busy designing, but she has also been enjoying motherhood – as she gave birth earlier this month!

She was pregnant while filming Interior Design Masters.

Other than posting about her time on the BBC series, she revealed that she started her new business in January 2021.

The interior designer has accumulated at least 31K followers on Instagram, for those who want to see her completed design projects.

It looks like she posted her first photo in June 2020, when she devoted her profile to her new career – with a puppy in her arms!

WATCH INTERIOR DESIGN MASTERS ON BBC IPLAYER NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK