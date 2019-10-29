University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

As the seasons change and the nights begin to grow darker and colder, cozying up in the comfort of your own home is more appealing than ever. And what better way to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors from your living room than BBC’s Autumnwatch?

The nature series is back for its second instalment in 2019 with Autumnwatch, following on from Springwatch earlier this year.

And while much of Autumnwatch seems familiar, as they head back to Cairgorms National Park in the Highlands of Scotland once more, there is a new presenter joining the team to shake things up.

So, with the series now back on our screens, we thought it time to get to know the new presenter better. Here’s everything you need to know about Iolo Williams!

Who is Iolo?

Iolo Williams is a 57-year-old nature observer and one of Wales’ most renowned wildlife television presenters. He was born on August 22nd, 1962 in Builth Wells, Breconshire.

Iolo was always passionate about wildlife and nature.

After leaving Llanfyllin High School, Iolo went on to obtain a degree in ecology at the North East London Polytechnic, which is now the University of East London.

In 1985, Iolo joined the RSPB shortly after graduating. He quickly became one of their most prominent bird specialists and remained with the RSPB for nearly 15 years. Iolo held the title ‘Species Officer’ while there and worked with some of the country’s rarest breeding birds in order to help conservation and preservation of the species.

Iolo the nature presenter

In 1997, Iolo Williams had his first venture into the media industry. He presented a BBC Wales series called Visions of Snowdonia.

It wasn’t long before he was asked back to present more shows and a second series of Visions of Snowdonia.

After the success of series 2, Iolo decided to leave the RSPB in 1999 to pursue a career in the media industry full-time.

Since, he has gone on to star in a variety of BBC nature series such as Secret Life of Birds, Wild Wales, Iolo’s Snowdonia and Iolo’s Natural History of Wales.

In 2019, Iolo first joined the Springwatch team after Martin Hughes-Games left the series. But this was not his first appearance on the long-running nature show, as Iolo made a guest appearance on Springwatch back in 2010 and also featured in the last series of Winterwatch!

Iolo Williams: Family

Iolo lives with his wife Ceri and their two sons, Dewi and Tomos, in Newtown near Powys.

Not much is known about the Williams family, as they keep much of their private life out of the public eye. But Iolo has previously featured his two pet pooches on some of his TV shows!

Follow Iolo on social media

To find out more about Iolo’s latest projects and what he’s up to, be sure to follow him on Twitter.

He has nearing 19,000 followers on his account @IoloWilliams2.

Iolo does not have Instagram, so this is the best place to keep up to date with him.

WATCH AUTUMNWATCH 2019 FROM TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29TH AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

