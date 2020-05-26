Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Springwatch is back for a new series to offer much-needed comfort during these extraordinary times.

The pandemic hasn’t prevented the programme’s return as producers have come up with a new way to bring the episodes this year.

The 2020 series will see presenters Chris Packham, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams tune in from locations near their homes.

Iolo will be broadcasting live from Wales where the BBC presenter lives with his wife and children. So, let’s see where Iolo lives and find more about his home!

Where does Iolo Williams live?

Iolo Williams, 57, lives close to Newtown, Wales. Newtown is based in mid-Wales and is the largest city in the country of Powys.

Iolo grew up in the small village of Llanwddyn where he developed a passion for the natural world since a young age. Growing up during his time was quite different as he used to spend most of his time playing outside and exploring nature.

He studied ecology in London and returned back to Wales to work as a species officer and look after some of the rarest breeding birds there.

Iolo Williams’s house

Iolo lives with his wife Ceri and their two sons in a timber-framed and environmentally-friendly house.

In fact, Iolo is so passionate about sustainable design that he incorporates a lot of renewable features at his home.

Iolo and his family grow their own fruits and vegetables, buy organic food and recycle and compost everything they can so they have a minimal impact on the environment.

In an interview with Wales Online, the presenter said that he wants to see more renewable solutions across households. He said:

I would like to see more solar energy systems on every house, small hydro-electric schemes, even small wind energy schemes – I wouldn’t be against that.

The only moth in the trap this morning, a scalloped hazel. Catching more cockchaffers than moths at the moment! pic.twitter.com/tDWIklFUIJ — Iolo Williams (@IoloWilliams2) May 17, 2020

Iolo is an advocate for the environment

You will often find Iolo tweeting about environmental issues and he often speaks out when he sees other people affect nature and wildlife.

He’s passionate about the diverse natural world in Wales and hopes that others look after it as well.

Plus, a previous WWF report found that Iolo and his family’s carbon footprint was only 1.81 whereas the average across Welsh households is 3.

