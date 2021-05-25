Who is Irita Marriott? Antiques Road Trip star's career and family explored!











Irita Marriott is a new expert to BBC’s Antiques Road Trip in 2021. As well as experts such as Roo Irvine and David Harper and Paul Martin and Raj Bisram, she and Timothy Medhurst host the show during season 22. So, let’s find out more about Irita, from her career to her Instagram and more.

Antiques Road Trip series 22 kicked off on May 10th. The BBC show sees pairs of antiques dealers travel all over the UK in a bid to make the most profit on their antiques and beat the other expert. The antiques dealers are given £200 to make their purchases each episode.

Is Irita Marriott married?

Yes, Iritia is married, and she has two sons.

As per her website, Irita was born in Latvia, but moved to the UK in her early twenties.

She works as a full-time antiques dealer and is a new addition to BBC’s Antiques Road Trip in 2021. Irita now stars on Antiques Road Trip series 22 alongside Timothy Medhurst who is also an antiques expert, however, he specialises in coins.

Irita Marriott Antiques

Irita has her own shop – Irita Marriott Antiques. She’s been working in antiques since 2013.

The BBC star writes in her bio online that she formerly “worked as a cataloguer and valuer at a leading Derbyshire auction house“.

She specialises in decorative antiques and her website’s ‘currently for sale’ page features baskets, cups and saucers, glass bowls, porcelain trays and more.

Irita now travels between the UK and Europe in search for new decorative antique pieces.

Is Irita Marriott on Instagram?

Yes, Irita Marriott is on Instagram. Follow the antique dealer @iritamarriottantiques where she has 1,631 followers at the time of writing.

Iritia joined Instagram in 2018 and pretty much all of her IG posts were related to her work until 2020 when she posted a photo of herself ahving fun in the snow.

By the looks of her Instagram, the-mum-of-two doesn’t choose to share her personal life on social media. Her husband’s identity doesn’t look to have been publicised and her children don’t feature on her feed.

Irita is also on Twitter @IritaMarriott where she has over 1,200 followers.

