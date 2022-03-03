Dragons’ Den isn’t filmed in one day and pitches sometimes last two hours













Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Steven Bartlett, Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies are all ready to cast their eyes on all kinds of products, brands and concepts in 2022 as a new series of Dragons’ Den kicked off on January 6th. Series 19 airs on Thursdays at 8 pm and, so far, many budding entrepreneurs have gained investment from some of the Dragons.

When it comes to TV shows, there’s often a huge difference between what viewers see on-screen and what goes on behind the scenes, so let’s find out more about whether Dragons’ Den is filmed in one day. Some of the businesses walking into the den appear to be shut down quickly if their figures don’t add up but all is not as it seems with the BBC show.

Is Dragons’ Den filmed in one day?

As a viewer watching Dragons’ Den, it looks like the filming for the show could take just a day because each business that appears on the show only has a short period of time to pitch and then the judges give their feedback.

However, it turns out that the editing of the show is quite deceiving as many weeks of filming are condensed into one-hour-long episodes.

As per a 2022 report from Entertainment Daily, filming can take 20 days to complete.

How many pitches do the Dragons’ see in a day?

It’s pretty much a given that the Dragons wouldn’t be as successful as they are if they made decisions as quickly as they’re shown on Dragons’ Den.

Speaking to Metro in 2019, Dragon Sara Davies revealed that “each pitch can go on for a number of hours” which is obviously much longer than the 10 or 15 minutes viewers see during the BBC show.

Sara added that the Dragons are deciding whether to invest their own hard-earned cash: “and it’s not insignificant sums of money“.

The Dragons see six pitches a day when filming the show.

What is a day filming Dragons’ Den like?

Speaking to Metro, Sara Davies described the process of deciding who to invest in and who to declare you’re “out” to is much like a game of poker.

The Dragons have to grill the business that has entered the den, but they also can’t let on that they have too much interest otherwise the other Dragons will catch on that they’re a competitor.

As per Metro, filming ends at around 9 pm each day.

