Is Frances Tophill married? Get to know the Gardeners’ World host!

Everyone’s favourite BBC gardening show is back for 2019!

Gardeners’ World has been running for over fifty years and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Carol Klein, Monty Don, Adam Frost and the rest of the cast are here to share their top tips and gardening secrets with the world to help us get the most out of our gardens.

Another Gardeners’ World presenter who often gives viewers great advice, as well as an insight into what it is to look after an allotment, is Frances Tophill.

So, let’s take a look at the relationship status of Gardeners’ World’s Frances Tophill, is she married?

Frances Tophill – is she married?

TV gardener and general plant guru, Frances Tophill is a familiar face on Gardeners’ World.

And although Frances is more than happy to share her gardening secrets with the nation, it doesn’t look as though she’s not so public about her personal life.

Frances could be married and have her own family but there’s no information available online to support this.

It does look like Frances is close with some members of her family, though, as her sister Charlie attended the filming of Love Your Garden series 4.

Is Frances Tophill on Instagram?

There’s no trace of green-fingered Frances on social media sites Twitter or Instagram.

However, she can be found on Facebook and has a professional Facebook page which she contributes to.

The Facebook page contains everything from Frances’ gardening triumphs to links to her signature dungarees!

There’s also another Facebook account under Frances’ name, however, she hasn’t posted anything on there since 2013.

Frances is also an author!

BBC presenter Frances graduated from Scotland’s Rural College Edinburgh in 2013.

After completing a gardening apprenticeship and then her degree in Horticulture and Plantsmanship, Frances has gone on to have success not only on TV but in books, too.

She has three books out released in 2015, 2017 and 2018. The books are titled: First Time Gardener, Container Gardener’s Handbook and The Container Gardener: Inspirational ideas for pots & plants to transform any garden.

You can buy all of Frances’ books from £8.45 – £16.58 each from online retailers such as Amazon.

WATCH GARDENERS’ WORLD 2019 ON BBC TWO ON FRIDAYS FROM 8 PM.

