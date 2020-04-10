University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

For many TV lovers across the nation, The Graham Norton Show was the perfect way to round off the working week. But now, given that the country is on lockdown, many can barely tell we’ve hit the weekend!

As the days blur into nights and the concept of a ‘weekend’ quickly vanishes from our collective minds, we are in dire need of something to signal the weekend has begun.

Many people have crossing their fingers that Graham Norton would return to our screens this spring, as more talk shows and live series have been cancelled.

So, is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?

Is Graham Norton on tonight?

Yes! The Irish host returns for his 27th series tonight (Friday, April 10th) at an earlier slot of 9 pm.

The new series is set to have nine episodes in this new series, and all of them have been filmed in a post-lockdown world. That means presenting from home with no studio audience and filming with webcams.

The Graham Norton Show will air every Friday until Friday, June 5th.

Which celebrities are on Graham Norton tonight?

Unconfirmed as of yet.

Details of the new series of The Graham Norton Show have largely been kept hush-hush.

In an advert for the new lockdown series, Graham promised: “Chat, guests, music and jokes.” So, we predict he will be pulling in a lineup as good as ever!

WE ARE BACK! Almost. Join us for a special episode of The Graham Norton Show tomorrow on @BBCOne. #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/8mnHikzSwD — Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) April 9, 2020

