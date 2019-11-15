Is Graham Norton on TV tonight? Has series 26 finished?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Any show that’s been running for a whopping 26 series has got to be something of a hit. And that’s exactly what The Graham Norton Show is.

Every season sees a mirage of big-time celebrities sitting on Graham’s sofa. Everyone from Robert De Niro to Lady Gaga, Dot Cotton and Jennifer Aniston has graced the red settee.

Graham Norton normally has the nation in stitches every Friday night but on November 15th the show as nowhere to be seen.

So, is Graham Norton on TV tonight? And if so, what time?

Is Graham Norton on TV tonight?

Unfortunately, The Graham Norton Show is not on TV tonight (Friday, November 15th).

The talk show normally airs at 10:35 pm on BBC One, but once November 15th came around it was nowhere to be seen.

Series 26 of The Graham Norton Show has seen Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Momoa, Sir Ian McKellan, Chadwick Boseman among many others feature on the programme.

Will The Graham Norton Show return?

Thankfully, Graham Norton will be back on our screens in no time.

The series hasn’t finished just yet and episode 8 will air on Friday, November 22nd at 10:40 pm.

Joining Graham on the show will be a real mixture of celebrities – Lewis Hamilton, Elizabeth Banks, Ricky Gervais and Kylie Minogue.

