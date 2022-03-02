Great British Menu is on tonight at a new time on BBC Two













Great British Menu has been running for a whopping 16 years in 2022. The show has seen talented chefs battle against one another every year and it’s safe to say that the BBC Two competition is tough.

Returning with season 17 in 2022, Great British Menu kicked off on February 1st. After many heats from the different regions of the UK, the show is beginning to move towards the all-important final on March 2nd. So, let’s find out more about whether Great British Menu is on tonight and what time it will air.

Great British Menu series 17

Established chefs compete for the opportunity to cook a four-course dinner on Great British Menu. Series 17’s theme is ‘Great British Broadcasting’.

The BBC Two competition kicked off on February 1st and episode 1 saw the Central region heats get underway.

The chefs are representing eight British regions on Great British Menu, so there have been many heats to get through in series 17.

The 2022 series has seen a few changes to the show including a new judging panel including Nisha Katona, Ed Gamble and Tom Kerridge.

Is Great British Menu on tonight?

Yes, Great British Menu is on tonight (Wednesday, March 2nd 2022).

Series 17 continues on March 2nd with chefs from the Scotland region’s Mains and Desserts.

There are only three chefs remaining from the region who all go head to head to bring their concept of celebrating 100 years of British Broadcasting through food to life.

What time is Great British Menu on tonight?

As well as changes to the judging panel on Great British Menu series 17, the show has also altered its air time in 2022.

From Wednesday, March 2nd onwards, the Mains and Desserts episodes of the show will air at 9 pm on BBC Two rather than the previous air time of 8 pm.

Great British Menu series 17 continues airing Tuesdays at 8 pm, Wednesdays at 9 pm and Thursdays at 8 pm in 2022.

Well done chefs! #GreatBritishMenu From tomorrow Mains and Desserts programmes will be on at the new time of 9pm #BBCTwo tune in to see who gets to cook for the judges. pic.twitter.com/QVHuxca1oV — Great British Menu (@GBMofficial) March 1, 2022

