It’s that time of year again when the Strictly Come Dancing line-up is announced and fans of the show can start to get excited over the prospect of what’s to come.

Ex-footballers, singers, reality TV stars, athletes and social media influencers are all ready to get their jive on and dance their hearts out for top spot.

Two of everyone’s favourite TV shows are crossing paths with a new Strictly Come Dancing contestant announced. Jamie Laing is officially putting on his dancing shoes in September 2019.

His involvement in Strictly Come Dancing has sparked rumours that Jamie could leave Made in Chelsea. So, will he still appear on MIC? And could Jamie be the latest victim of the Strictly curse?

Is Jamie Laing leaving Made in Chelsea?

No, Jamie isn’t leaving Made in Chelsea. He will return for season 18 in October 2019.

As well as Jamie, the show will also see Olivia Bentley, Alex Mytton, Sophie Hermann, Mark Francis, Oliver Proudlock, Victoria Baker-Harber and Fredrik Ferrier on our screens again.

There’s currently no word of Louise and Sam Thompson or Ryan Libbey re-joining the cast.

Jamie Laing on Strictly Come Dancing

The Candy Kittens founder is swapping his uber-cool look for jazz hands and spangly shirts on series 17 of Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking on Loose Women, Jamie said that he wants to make his mum proud on the BBC show.

The 2019 show kicks off from September and will see the likes of Anneka Rice, David James, Dev Griffin, Michelle Visage and Emma Barton join Jamie on the dancefloor.

Are Jamie and Habbs still together?

Yes. As of August 2019, Habbs and Jamie are still an item.

They were seen at Glastonbury festival together but during his Loose Women interview in August 2019 he said that they were dating but “not boyfriend and girlfriend”.

He also added that neither he or Habbs are worried about the dreaded ‘Strictly Curse’.

