









Many people will recognize Kate Adie from her many years as a TV news correspondent. She’s now 77 years old but was a familiar face to viewers during her younger years. While Kate’s career is something many people know of, less is heard when it comes to her personal life including whether she’s married or had children.

After graduating from university, Kate began working for the BBC. Nowadays, rather than seeing her on the telly, her fans are likely used to hearing her as she’s a presenter on BBC Radio 4’s From Our Own Correspondent.

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Kate Adie?

Kate Adie is 77 years old and was born in Northumberland. She was adopted as a baby and grew up in Sunderland.

After gaining a BA Hons degree from Newcastle University, Kate went on to work for BBC Radio Durham. She worked her way up from regional TV news presenter to national news presenter.

Kate secured her big break when she was a duty reporter while reporting on the SAS lifting of the Iran Embassy Siege in London. She went on to become a BBC Chief News Correspondent.

Per her biography, Kate “has honorary degrees from universities including Newcastle, Bath, Nottingham, Cardiff and St Andrews and is Honorary Professor of Journalism at Sunderland University”.

Is Kate Adie married?

No, Kate Adie isn’t married. Judging by her biography, she never married and dedicated her life to her career. She also isn’t seen wearing a wedding ring.

Kate reported in war zones all over the world. Per her bio: “As a television news correspondent, Kate’s memorable assignments include both Gulf Wars, four years of war in the Balkans, the final NATO intervention in Kosovo and elections in 2000…”.

She has received many awards in her life including a Bafta Fellowship in 2018 and Royal Television Society Reporter of the Year 1980. She was the winner in both 1981 and 1990 of the Monte Carlo International Golden Nymph Award, The Richard Dimbleby BAFTA Award in 1990, and a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in 2018.

Does the reporter have children?

Kate Adie hasn’t said she’s ever had children.

She worked at the BBC as Chief News Correspondent from 1989 to 2003. Then, Kate went on to become a presenter on From Our Own Correspondent on BBC Radio 4.

She’s still a reporter on the show today and, as reported by the International Women’s Media Foundation, is “a role model for female journalists the world over” according to Reuters News Global Editor Chris Cramer, formerly of BBC.

