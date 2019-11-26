Is Liz Bonnin a vegan? Meat: A Threat to Our Planet?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

In a time when pretty much everyone you know is going vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian or even flexitarian, it might be time to take a look at what’s going on for people to make these choices.

And that’s exactly what BBC’s Meat: A Threat to Our Planet does. The brand new documentary that aired on Monday, November 25th investigated the effect that eating meat has on our planet.

And all vegetarian or vegan arguments aside, there’s a serious issue with meat and greenhouse gases in the 21st century. Liz Bonnin travels all over the world to see how much of a threat meat is to our planet.

Is Meat a Threat to Our Planet? Liz visits the USA

To start off her investigation into the world’s consumption of meat Liz Bonnin headed to the USA.

People eat more meat in the USA than anywhere else in the world and as Liz drove past steak house after steak house, it was clear that beef is definitely on the menu.

America produces over 10 billion kilos of beef every year, most of it coming from factory farms.

Liz explained: “A big problem with all farmed cattle is that they produce a huge amount of greenhouse gas, methane, that warms up the planet.”

The issue is that severe that the feedlot Liz visited had a research pen to monitor emissions.

MEAT-FREE ZONE: Food Unwrapped Goes Vegan: Seven things we learned from the show!

Is Liz Bonnin a vegan?

Not completely.

In an interview with The Express just a week before Liz’s documentary came out, the TV presenter confessed that she’d only very recently stopped eating meat.

Liz explained that the doc experience opened her eyes on the environmental issues surrounding red meat and that it shocked her into cutting all red meat form her dier. However, it is not believed that she is a full vegan.

I was already eating very little amount of meat and I was conscious of buying organic, although organic has its own challenges. I think for me what the documentary did was I’ve stopped eating red meat altogether.

Pigs, manure and the planet

Duplin County in North Carolina was Liz’s next stop on the BBC show where pigs outnumber people 30 to one.

The pigs’ manure is flushed out of the barns in open-air lagoons. And while it might seem like something natural heading out into the waterways, there’s nothing safe about pig waste.

Watching the show, we learn that pig manure and urine is full of antibiotics, E.coli, Enterococcus and bacteria as well as nitrogen and phosphorus in high amounts.

And to top it all off, when there’s too much manure for the waterways, it’s sprayed out onto the land.

Liz took to the air and from up above it was clear to see the scale of the issue with pig farming as over 45 barns and lagoons could be identified from a bird’s eye view.

The meat industry is destroying the Amazon

It was probably news to everyone that flying over the Amazon means seeing tonnes of cattle below.

But there’s a whole lot of cattle farming that goes on there. Liz explains:

Farmers claim a patch, slash it and burn it, graze their cattle on it and then sell the land for profit.

Cattle ranching has meant that 20% of the Amazon has been destroyed.

REG-ISTRY OFFICE: Does Reggie Yates have a wife? Behind the presenter’s love life!

Meat: A Threat To our Planet – penguins

As if the meat industry couldn’t have had any more negative effects on the world, now it’s affecting the penguin population.

Liz headed to South Africa to take a look at the effect things are having on African penguins.

Because fish is taken from the sea to feed livestock, the animals that naturally eat fish have to go without. The penguins are now endangered and if nothing changes, the whole population could be wiped out in 15 years.

There are some people across the world that Liz met with including a family in Wales that slaughter their own food. But overall, it’s likely to need every meat-eater to take a look at their choices to change the effects factory farming is having on the planet.

WATCH MEAT: A THREAT TO OUR PLANET? ON THE BBC IPLAYER NOW