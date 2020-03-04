Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

MasterChef 2020 officially kicked off from February 24th and the cooking show once again features a new batch of hopeful and creative chefs.

In series 16, John Torode and Gregg Wallace have returned to the MasterChef kitchen to find the best home cooks across the nation.

The BBC One programme follows the same format, currently showing a bunch of six contestants in every episode who compete for the quarter-finals.

However, is MasterChef back with a new episode tonight? And when does 2020 series return on TV? Let’s find out.

Is MasterChef on tonight?

No, there won’t be a new episode of MasterChef tonight (Wednesday, March 4th).

The FA Cup is airing this week and BBC One has had to cut several programmes from its weekly TV schedule.

Instead of MasterChef, the broadcaster will air the Sheffield v Manchester City match between 7.30 pm to 10 pm.

When does series 16 of MasterChef returns?

According to BBC One’s listings, MasterChef will be back with a new episode tomorrow (Thursday, March 5th) at 8 pm.

This is the fourth episode in series 16 where six more hopeful chefs will compete in a bid to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Then there will be two more episodes on Friday night (March 6th) at 7.30 and 9.30 pm.

WATCH MASTERCHEF SERIES 16 FROM FEBRUARY 24TH ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK