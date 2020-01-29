University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since Michael Portillo retired from politics in 2005, the former Conservative MP has taken up a more leisurely career path.

In 2010, Michael commence his celebrated series, Great British Railway Journeys, following the British railway networks according to an 1840s copy of Bradshaw’s Guide. It has since spawned plenty of spinoffs, where Michael travels across different countries using old railway guides. And this year, Michael is heading eastwards.

Great Asian Railways Journeys kicked off on Monday, January 27th and will see Michael travel across China and South East Asia.

As Michael ventures off alone, many fans of the show have wondered about whether the presenter is married. Here’s what you need to know!

Is Michael Portillo married?

Yes.

The 66-year-old presenter and former politician has been married to Carolyn Eadie since 1982. They wed on February 12th.

According to Michael’s biography, the pair met at school. As Michael went to Harrow County grammar school (which was solely for boys), it is assumed that they met at another school as children.

Carolyn is a senior executive recruitment consultant in the City of London, with Spencer Stuart.

More on Michael and Carolyn

The two have been incredibly public with their relationship thanks to Michael’s position in the public eye.

While Michael was in politics, Carolyn stood with him in every event.

When he retired after the 2005 General Election, Michael and Carolyn’s duties in politics did not cease. They have been spotted together at the funeral of Margaret Thatcher and attending events together.

It’s a shame Carolyn can’t come on Michael’s cross-country adventures, though!

Do the Portillos have children?

No. From what we’ve found, neither Michael nor Carolyn have children.

This is largely in part to an operation Carolyn had after battling breast cancer two years after their wedding.

