Winterwatch is back once again on our screens for more live content direct from the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland.

Think Britain has nothing exciting to offer nature-wise? Well think again! So far, this 2020 series has so far seen killer whales and furry badgers, and there’s more animal activity on the way!

As ever, the four lead presenters across all the seasonal ‘Watches’ are back on our screens; Gillian Burke, Iolo Williams, Chris Packham and fan-favourite, Michaela Strachan.

Although Michaela has been presenting on our screens for many years now – she’s been with the Winterwatch team since 2011 – her private life primarily stays out of the limelight. So, let’s get to know the nature presenter better here, from family life to husband.

Is Michaela Strachan married?

No, Michaela is not married. She has, however, been with her partner since the early 2000s.

After her marriage to filmmaker Duncan Chard ended after five years in 2001, Michaela was not looking for another serious relationship. But that all changed when she met her current partner, Nick Chevallier, in Cape Town back in 2003. They were introduced by a mutual friend, a cameraman she’d been filming with there.

Nick is also a cameraman and producer.

The couple are still together, although they have never wed.

Does Michaela have kids?

Michaela has one child, a son named Ollie with Nick. He was born in 2006, meaning he is now just 14 years old.

Nick has three children from a previous relationship. He has a 19-year-old daughter called Jade and 17-year-old twin sons.

Tragically, Nick’s first wife passed away from colon cancer and so when Michaela was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, it was a double blow to the family.

Michaela’s South African switch-up

Although we’re used to seeing Michaela brace the blustery British countryside on our TV screens, the presenter lives extremely far away from that environment in her day-to-day.

In fact, Michaela and her family live behind Table Mountain National Park in South Africa.

Speaking to the Mirror about her work-life balance, Michaela said:

It takes a lot of scheduling and it takes a lot of juggling but we do it and we’re all used to it. When I’m at home I’m a very big part of my son’s life and then when I’m away I’m not such a big part of his life ­because I’m not there on a day to day basis.

