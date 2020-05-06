Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Great British Sewing Bee returned for series 6 in 2020, bringing a new line-up of amateur sewers.

Presented by comedian Joe Lycett, the BBC show tests the skills and capabilities of talented home sewers through a series of design challenges.

Every season features a cast of 12 contestants with a passion to design clothes, judged by top designers Esme Young and Patrick Grant.

However, it looks like some viewers pay more attention to the judges as many are mesmerised by Patrick Grant’s charisma, wondering whether he’s gay.

Is Patrick Grant gay?

No, Patrick Grant is not gay!

Patrick was in an eight-year relationship with fellow designer Katie Hillier but the two called it quits back in 2016.

While they were together, Patrick and Katie used to spend their time between Marylebone and Oxfordshire.

In a 2012 interview with The Independent, Patrick revealed that he met Katie while working with menswear designer Kim Jones in New York. He and Katie met at the afterparty of Kim’s design show and started dating straight away after coming back to London.

In the interview, Patrick called his ex Katie “the best person to share a country walk”, while she said that he’s “feisty and always has a really strong point of view”.

Why do fans wonder if Patrick Grant is gay?

A quick glimpse on social media shows that Great British Sewing Bee fans have fallen in love with the judge and designer.

It must be Patrick’s charm, charisma and warm personality as many have been fancying him for years since his appearance on the BBC show.

One viewer said: “I thought Patrick Grant was gay, turns out he isn’t. I think i fancied him more when i thought he was gay.”

patrick grant isn’t even gay don’t even look at me don’t talk to me i’m in mourning — 𝖊𝖟𝖗𝖆 𝖏𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖘 ⚔️ (@omn1shambles) April 29, 2020

Has Patrick been married before?

No, the designer has never tied the knot before.

There’s no confirmation out there whether Patrick has been in a relationship with someone else after breaking up with Katie.

In 2016, The Times wrote that the designer was “in a dating daze”, though he wasn’t on Tinder.

