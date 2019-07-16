University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Watchdog first aired in 1985 and has been running for over 40 series!

The hit BBC investigative show saw presenters Steph McGovern, Matt Allwright and Nikki Fox return to our screens for another year of uncovering big scandals with British companies.

Viewers of the show began to speculate whether one of the presenters was expecting in 2019.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Steph McGovern’s potential pregnancy.

Is Steph McGovern pregnant?

The short answer is yes!

After viewers have speculated Steph’s pregnancy on and off for years she had to put an end to the rumours.

But now she’s officially stated on Twitter that she is in fact pregnant!

Steph McGovern has never gone public with a partner however The Sun confirmed that she’s expecting a baby in November 2019 with her girlfriend.

She previously had to deny fans’ assumptions she was expecting a baby, and multiple times has had to set the record straight. But now Steph is actually pregnant.

Previous pregnancy rumours

These rumours have caused her grief over the years and Twitter users have been questioning whether Steph is pregnant since all the way back in 2016!

In January 2018, after an appearance on BBC Breakfast, she had to go on record to deny the pregnancy rumours and shut down the fan speculation once and for all!

The financial reporter first appeared on BBC breakfast in 2012 so it looks like she’s built up a pretty thick skin over her years on TV to any comments from the general public.

Steph McGovern on Twitter

Luckily the BBC journalist could find humour in the audience’s pregnancy blunder and took to Twitter to address the claims.

She wrote: “For those who are congratulating me on my ‘pregnancy’. I am not ‘with child’, I am ‘with pot belly'”.

In July 2019, to confirm her pregnancy, she wrote:

I see my news is out! Yep, I am no longer with pot belly…… I am now with child.

The 37-year-old has a massive following on Twitter with 355,000 followers. However, it doesn’t look as though she’s on Instagram.

You can follow her too @stephbreakfast.

Watchdog in 2019

If you’re looking for more drama involving Steph, then Watchdog is what you need to watch!

Season 41 saw her investigating fire safety in Britain and going after the companies who build new properties without proper fire protection.

The most recent series of Watchdog aired every Wednesday night on BBC One. However, episodes are no longer available to catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Series 42 of the show can be expected to return around October 2019.

