









The “cha cha chas”, rumbas, quicksteps and waltzes are officially underway as BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is back in 2021 with a brand new celebrity cast.

Judi Love, AJ Odudu, Tom Fletcher, Tilly Ramsay and many more familiar faces have graced the Strictly dance floor this year. Sports stars, big names in music and recognisable soap stars are all taking part, so let’s find out more about actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, is she deaf?

Strictly Come Dancing Rose deaf (C) BBC – Photographer: BBC

Who is Rose Ayling-Ellis?

Rose Ayling-Ellis is a 26-year-old actress who hails from the South East coast of England.

She was born on November 17th, 1994 and plays the role of Frankie Lewis in BBC soap Eastenders.

As per her BBC bio, Rose applied to go to the Deafinitely Youth Theatre. She then went on to study at the University for the Creative Arts.

On Eastenders, she’s made history as the soap’s first-ever deaf actress to play a deaf character who uses British Sign Language as per the BBC.

How did Rose Ayling-Ellis become deaf?

Rose is also making history on Strictly Come Dancing as the show’s first-ever deaf celebrity to take part. As per her Strictly bio, Rose said: “I feel like it’s so important for somebody like me to be on the show… I want to break down the stereotype that deaf people can’t dance and can’t enjoy music.“

Viewers have asked whether Rose can hear anything as well as how she became deaf. As per Metro, Rose was born deaf and a report from the National Deaf Children’s Society says that Rose uses hearing aids.

Meet Rose on Instagram

Rose can be found on Instagram @rose.a.e with 95.5k followers.

The actress often takes to the ‘gram to share posts related to deafness and gives her followers an insight into what it’s like to be deaf. On May 4th, she posted to Instagram in aid of #deafawarenessweek.

Instagram also aims to make its platform more accessible for visually impaired users by allowing users to upload image descriptions which Rose uses on her posts.

