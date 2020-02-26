Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Chef Tom Kerridge is on a mission in 2020 to not only lose weight and get fit himself but help the nation to do the same.

Eleven like-minded volunteers joined Tom in making some serious lifestyle changes in a BBC series which kicked off from January 8th.

Lose Weight and Get Fit with Tom Kerridge documents the journey of Tom and the volunteers and along the way, viewers can add an array of delicious and healthy dishes to their repertoire.

Is Tom Kerridge on tonight? Has the Lose Weight and Get Fit series finished?

Is Lose Weight and Get Fit with Tom Kerridge on tonight?

No, Lose Weight and Get Fit with Tom Kerridge isn’t on tonight (Wednesday, February 26th).

The BBC series is made up of six episodes with the sixth airing on Wednesday, February 19th 2020.

Episode 1 of the series kicked off from January 8th at 8:30 pm on BBC Two.

TOTES DELISH: Make Tom Kerridge’s vegetarian scotch eggs

Has the Lose Weight and Get Fit series finished?

Yes. The Lose Weight and Get Fit series has finished.

It was the first series of this kind that chef Tom has done and looking at its success and the popularity of the dishes Tom cooked on the show, we could assume that it’s likely to be renewed for a second season.

All six episodes of Lose Weight and Get Fit with Tom Kerridge are available to watch via the BBC iPlayer.

CUTE ALERT: Tom Kerridge’s tattoo meaning: Lose Weight & Get Fit chef’s ink explored

CATCH UP WITH LOSE WEIGHT AND GET FIT WITH TOM KERRIDGE ON THE BBC IPLAYER NOW.