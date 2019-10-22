Is Victoria Coren Mitchell pregnant? Viewers confused by the Only Connect presenter!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Only Connect is the game show where connections have to be made between clues that don’t look like they’d be linked.

Series 15 of the BBC Two show airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm in 2019. Victoria Coren Mitchell is the programme’s host and she’s often front and centre asking all the questions.

However, there’s something about her that’s got viewers of Only Connect are asking questions instead.

So, is Victoria Coren Mitchell pregnant?

Is Victoria Coren Mitchell pregnant?

It seems that viewers of Only Connect are convinced that Victoria Coren Mitchell is “always pregnant”.

In October 2019 it’s unconfirmed whether the 47-year-old is pregnant with her second child, however, we’d assume that she isn’t.

Victoria being pregnant on the show has clearly become something of a joke over many series with one Twitter user writing: “I miss the series of Only Connect when Victoria Coren Mitchell was 8 months pregnant for a year.”

SEE ALSO: W Channel’s My Famous Babysitter cast includes a rapper, MIC and Countdown stars!

Victoria Coren Mitchell: Family

Although it doesn’t seem that Victoria is pregnant in 2019, she has been before.

The Only Connect presenter gave birth to her first child in 2015. Victoria and her husband, David, named their daughter Barbara Elizabeth June Mitchell.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, David said of his daughter: “I feel lucky to know her.”

Victoria and David currently just have Barbara and it’s not currently known whether they’ll be expanding their family in the future.

Is Victoria on Instagram?

By the looks of things, Victoria isn’t on Instagram.

However, the TV presenter and professional poker player is on Twitter. Victoria has over 440,000 followers and can be found using the handle @VictoriaCoren.

Victoria’s husband, comedian David Mitchell, is also on Twitter with 2.3 million followers.

OMG: The X Factor: Celebrity – Has Simon Cowell’s face changed? Viewers compare him to a waxwork!

WATCH ONLY CONNECT SEASON 15 ON BBC TWO ON MONDAYS AT 8 PM.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE