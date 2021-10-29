Who is Autumnwatch guest Isi 'the Scribe' Adeola?











The air is icy, the leaves are crisp and every man and their dog is ordering a pumpkin spice latte at the Costa Drive Thru, it can only mean one thing – it’s Autumn! This cosy time of year brings with it a BBC classic in the form of Autumnwatch!

Autumnwatch features Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Megan McCubbin in 2021. The fourth episode of the series also brings with it a guest called Isi the Scribe, so here’s more on Isi.

Autumnwatch 2021 Chris Packham – (C) BBC – Photographer: Pete Dadds

Autumnwatch in 2021

BBC’s Autumnwatch is back in 2021 and the show is providing fans with live cameras to watch nature from 10 am to 10 pm from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk.

Chris Packham is the main host of the show who guides viewers through the nature watch show. With conkers littering the ground, squirrels, deer and many kinds of migrating birds are preparing for winter on the series.

During Autumnwatch 2021 episode 4, spoken word artist Isi the Scribe gets inspired by the beauty of nature at this time of year, from badgers to red squirrels and much more.

Who is Isi the Scribe?

Isi ‘the Scribe’ Adeola is a South Croydon based spoken word poet who features on Autumnwatch in 2021.

As per Isi’s LinkedIn page, he is also a copywriter, award-nominated voiceover artist, presenter and zoologist.

He writes on his page: “As a certified zoologist with a Masters in Wild Animal Biology I have used my interest in natural history to carve out a career in science communication and informal education at several zoological collections.“

Meet Isi the Scribe on Instagram

As per his LinkedIn page, Isi has completed “live animal presentations at ZSL London Zoo about species from giraffes to meerkats and everything in between”.

October 29th marks his BBC Two debut on Autumnwatch and the multitalented poet has taken to IG to share his excitement of appearing on the show.

Isi has around 760 followers on Instagram @isithescribe. He’s taken to Instagram many times to share posts of his time spent at London Zoo and much more. Isi is also on Twitter under the same handle.

