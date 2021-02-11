BBC: Jade Mountain Hotel explored - Amazing Hotels location costs revealed!











Jade Mountain Hotel will be paid a visit by the BBC’s Amazing Hotel hosts, as they travel to St Lucia to uncover a place of paradise.

We might not be able to jet off on holiday at the moment, but at least Giles Coren and Monica Galetti are letting us dream of the future.

They lead us through incredible places to stay across the globe, and tonight’s episode will showcase the picturesque Jade Mountain Hotel.

So, let’s have a look through the hotel – how much does it cost to stay there?

Programme Name: Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby S3 – TX: n/a – Episode: Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby S3 – Ep4 St Lucia (No. 4 – St Lucia) – Picture Shows: Room with view at Jade Mountain Hotel, St Lucia. (C) BBC Studios – Photographer: Production

Where is Jade Mountain Hotel?

St Lucia’s south-western Caribbean coastline

Known as St Lucia’s most romantic hotel, it is the only resort with the view of both the Piti and Gros Piton mountains, which float on the Caribbean Sea.

With infinity pools, yoga and wellness options, and culinary events available, anyone visiting wouldn’t need to leave the resort!

Weddings and honeymoons can take place at Jade Mountain Hotel. Those staying in an infinity pool sanctuary can get married there for free!

This applies if they are staying there for a minimum of 5 nights at Jade Mountain between August 1 to September 30.

Tune into BBC 2 at 9pm tonight to see the latest episode of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby. Monica and Giles visit Jade Mountain, an entirely handbuilt hotel in St Lucia where each room has no outer wall and so is open to the ocean view. #stlucia #northamericatravelservice pic.twitter.com/C4LFOv3UU7 — Dan Corbridge (@DCorbridge) February 11, 2021

AMAZING SPACES: Where are Chris and Jodie now? 2021 updates!

How much does it cost to stay there?

From $1,225 per night (around £886)

The costs depend on which time of year guests are visiting, but the above price is based on a sanctuary only rate between Jun 1 to Oct 31, 2021.

It gets more costly during the period from January to April.

The all-inclusive total romance packages cost at least $8,702, for a five-night stay in its sky whirlpool suites, and Star and Moon infinity pool sanctuaries.

The most costly experiences are the Galaxy, most likely because it has the most commanding panoramic views, according to the website.

Who would like a little dose of St Lucia delivered straight to your home?



The stunning Jade Mountain hotel is going to be featured on Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby, tonight at 9pm on BBC2 🏝 ☀️ 🍹



The perfect series and hotel for that future travel inspiration 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/NO2KrTr7t1 — NeverAWastedJourney (@NAW_journey) February 11, 2021

CHANNEL 4: Who is Rhys from 24 Hours in A&E? Meet the consultant!

Jade Mountain Hotel: Explored

There are 79 rooms at Anse Chastanet – which is the first extension of the original property – and Jade Mountain.

It has an open concept, meaning that walls were knocked down to create larger spaces which allows guests to see the view in a private room.

When walking through the hotel corridor, each visitor is taken through a private bridge which leads them to a personal sanctuary, their own vanishing-edge pool and a separate view!

The hotel was built completely by a local work force, who helped to make 24 sanctuaries representing different elements.

Jade Mountain Hotel’s infinity pool water is sanitized, softened and ozonated to the highest possible standard.

Air surrounding the resort is also thought to be the world’s purest!

WATCH AMAZING HOTELS ON BBC TWO EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK