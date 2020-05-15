Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star has returned for series 2 in 2020 on Thursday, May 14th.

After a successful first run, BBC presenter Stacey Dooley is back with a new cast of aspiring make-up artists who are ready to take on the challenge and impress the judges in a bid to make it in the industry as professionals.

Val Garland and Dominic Skinner have returned in the judging panel to determine who deserves to become the nation’s next Glow Up superstar.

One of the conetstants in season 2 is Jake Oakley. Here’s everything you need to know about Jake – from age to YouTube channel!

Meet Jake Oakley

Jake Oakley is 19 years old and comes from Cambridge. Jake works as a retail assistant and is a budding freelance make-up artist who specialises in make-up, lashes and spray tanning.

Here at Reality Titbit, we found Jake’s LinkedIn profile which shows that the young make-up star already has substantial experience in the industry.

For instance, he worked as a make-up artist at Urban Decay and Smashbox Cosmetics and landed a job with MAC Cosmetics between 2017 and 2019.

Jake is self-employed at the moment and works on a freelance basis.

Jake Oakley on Glow Up

In episode 1 of Glow Up (May 14th), Jake candidly opened up about his teenage years and said that he wasn’t happy and not in “a very nice place” at the time. However, he said that make-up didn’t entirely change his life – instead, it added extra glow and glamour to what he already has.

Jake explained:

I just wanted to be slim, I wanted to be blonde, I wanted to be tanned. I just wanted to be the exact opposite of what I was, really.

Now he’s happy about his look and revealed what his daily mantra is: “I like to get myself to the mirror real quick and I say, ‘You’re talented and your brain is big’.”

Well, that’s the way to go!

Follow Jake on Instagram

Jake is on Instagram under the name @theonlyjakeoakley.

The BBC contestant has nearly 10k followers, but we’re sure this number is set to rocket after his stint on Glow Up.

Jake recently started making tutorials on YouTube as well and you can find his channel here.

