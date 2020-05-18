Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Since its first broadcast in 2010, Antiques Road Trip has become a much-loved programme with viewers at home.

The BBC series features antiques experts who embark on a journey to search for the most valuable items that they can sell at a bargain price.

The series has seen a range of auctioneers travel to different parts of the UK as they find everything from personal jewellery to family heirlooms.

One of the experts on Antiques Road Trip is James Braxton. So, let’s meet James and get to know him better – from career to Instagram!

Meet James Braxton

James Braxton is an antiques expert and auctioneer from East Sussex.

James founded The Fine Art Auction Group which runs several auction rooms in locations across England. During his time at the company, he co-founded the e-commerce business iBrax.com with the help of seven other partners.

However, we believe he’s no longer associated with the company above as the Antiques Road Trip star has gone on to other business ventures.

James now runs the wedding and party venue, Guidhall Weymouth, in Dorsett and the Lamb Inn in Wartling.

Keen antiques lovers should know that this is not James’s first TV gig as he previously made appearances on BBC’s Flog It! and Bargain Hunt.

James Braxton: Family

By the looks of Instagram, James’s wife is called Joanna and the two have four children together. Their daughters are called Amelia and Annie, while their sons are Ned and Charlie.

All of them are on social media, however, only Amelia and Ned’s Insta profiles are public at the time of writing. You can give them a follow @amelialindenb and @ned_braxton.

Meanwhile, James previously shared an adorable snap with his daughter Annie while they enjoy a meal out and do market research together.

Follow James on Instagram

James is still a newbie to Instagram with just 43 posts and nearly 300 followers at the time of writing. But we’re sure this number is set to rise with his upcoming appearances on Antiques Road Trip.

He’s been more active on the app though, and he usually shares snaps from the Lamb Inn and occasional images with family and colleagues.

You can find him under the handle @jamesbraxtonofficial.

WATCH ANTIQUES ROAD TRIP WEEKDAYS AT 4.30 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK