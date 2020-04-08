Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Jay Blades is a familiar face on the telly, best-known for presenting the BBC programme The Repair Shop.

There, Jay uses the help of furniture experts and craftspeople to bring back to life old and unused furniture pieces.

The renovation show has been running for a few years now and each episode features treasured antique items and heirlooms.

We already know the show’s frontman Jay Blades. But who is the BBC presenter’s partner? Let’s find out more about her!

Who is Jay Blades’ partner?

Jay’s partner is Christine Goodman. Christine met Jay when he was left without a home after his divorce.

By the looks of Christine‘s LinkedIn bio, she studied at the London College of Fashion. She then went on to work as a therapist at a local salon, before changing her career into a completely different direction.

In 2011, she joined Twenty9 as a sales and marketing assistant. And since 2016, Christine has worked for REL Field Marketing – a firm that provides marketing services for consumer goods companies and retailers.

You can find Christine on Instagram under the name @christinegoodman where she currently has just 167 followers.

Jay Blades’ ex-wife

Jay’s former partner is Jade Blades. The two met when they were studying at Bucks New University.

Jay was studying a BSc in Criminology and Philosophy, while Jade was completing a BA in Textiles Design and Art. The two started volunteering for youth organisations and years later they founded their own charity group Out of the Dark.

The charity helps disadvantaged young people to learn design and craft skills, using the help of volunteering experts.

Jay Blades’ iconic teeth

Jay Blades is iconic for his teeth. Particularly, because he has a front gold tooth which many have wondered about.

The Repair Shop presenter probably got them done years ago when he co-founded the charity group Out of the Dark.

