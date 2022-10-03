Jayde Adams' real-life partner as she Strictly dances with another woman











Comedian Jayde Adams has danced her way onto the Strictly Come Dancing stage for the latest season of the infamous show and already she has shown us her skills. Partnered with professional dancer Karen Hauer she wowed the judges on Saturday night with her impressive Samba.

On the sidelines, her husband has been cheering her on and showing his full support for his wife, but who is Jayde Adams’ partner? Keep reading to find out.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Jayde Adams’ partner?

According to Express, Jayde is married to Clayton Wright, however, not much is known about her hubby as they keep their relationship pretty private.

The pair recently celebrated an impressive 14 years of marriage with Jayde sharing a sweet tribute to Clayton on her Instagram page. The picture showed Clayton feeding his wife some pasta with the caption:

My husband. From being vicars to funerals for sisters, from introducing me to all the best people I’ve met to feeding me this ragu. @clayton_wright_ here’s to the next 14 years, my love.

By taking a quick peek at his Instagram we can also see that Clayton works part-time as an Uber driver, with a 4.67 rating. he is also a big supporter of the LGBTQ+ community as he supports different organizations raising awareness and hosting events for the community.

Clayton is supportive of Jayde on Strictly

Clayton also recently shared his own anniversary post ahead of his wife’s debut on Strictly Come Dancing and it seems he is in full support of the endeavor.

Alongside a carousel of images of the pair in wedding attire, he wrote: “15 years ago, I married this beaut, and now she’s transcending into a gorgeous @bbcstrictly star!”

He went on to talk about her Strictly debut saying:

This is a @msjaydeadams appreciation post. She will not only smash this Strictly moment, so tune in and you’d better vote! @msjaydeadams embodies love, laughter, and Bristolian grace (yes… she can dance… and she’s a pirate) and she’s about to dazzle you. Are you ready for TV gold?

Who is Jayde’s Strictly partner?

Her partner off the dance floor may be Clayton but for the next few weeks, it’s Karen Hauer who previously made it to the final with her dance partner from MIC, Jamie Laing.

They form the second female same-sex dancing duo on Strictly. Jayde chose to be in the female duo and explained why, saying:

I think my partnership with Karen is more about sisterhood. And if you’re in the dance world, which I was as a child, the sort of all-girl and all-male partnerships is quite commonplace.

The comedian also hilariously added, “Also to be honest with you, if I was in a male partnership, show me one of the lads that’s lifting me.”

