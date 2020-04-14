Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Race Across the World returned for a second series in 2020. This time, the contestants are taking on an epic journey across Central and South America to reach their final destination in Argentina.

We’re already half-way through the series and the competition is meant to get tougher with each episode.

One of the contestants that many have been talking about is Jen. She joined the BBC series with her husband Rob.

So, let’s meet Jen on Instagram and get to know her age and career!

Who is Jen?

Jen’s full name is Jenna Lambra-Stokes. The 33-year-old is a resourcing consultant and comes from Bracknell South, Berkshire.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Jen has worked for John Lewis Partnership for nearly 3 years now.

Prior to her position, the Race Across the World star worked as a sales advisor and volunteer TV presenter.

Jen on Race Across the World

Jen doesn’t shy away from saying that her main motivation to join the show is the money. Speaking to the BBC, she said:

I have several motivations for doing this trip. The first is the cash! I want to finally sort my house out and make it liveable!

Jen added: “I also want to see the world, but most importantly, I want to share this experience with Robbie. I want him to achieve something and to see his confidence zoom right back up.”

Follow Jen on Instagram

Jen’s Instagram account has had a significant boost following her stint on Race Across the World. She has more than 1,070 followers at the time of publication and the figure is growing further.

You can find Jen under the handle @jennalambrastokes.

Most recently, Jen has been sharing many snaps from filming Race Across the World.

WATCH RACE ACROSS THE WORLD SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK