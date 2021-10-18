Get to know presenter JJ Chalmers from Money for Nothing











BBC’s Money for Nothing is back in 2021! The show first launched back in 2015 and now, it’s onto its 11th season. Presenters such as Jay Blades, EJ Osborne, Sarah Moore, Jacqui Joseph and more have appeared on the show.

Revamping peoples’ unwanted items and giving them a new lease of life, Money for Nothing shows viewers how much potential there is in our old furniture pieces. Appearing on the BBC show in 2021 is JJ Chalmers, so let’s find out more about him.

Programme Name: Money For Nothing S11 – TX: 14/10/2021 – Episode: Money For Nothing S11 – Ep4 (No. 4) – Picture Shows: JJ Chalmers – (C) Friel Kean Films – Photographer: Matt Tiller

Who is JJ Chalmers?

JJ Chalmers is a former marine, TV presenter and Invictus Games medallist.

He regards founder of the Invictus Games Prince Harry as one of his friends.

JJ hails from Scotland and in 2011 he survived an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan.

Money for Nothing: Who is Sarah Peterson? Buy her furniture here!

JJ took part in Strictly Come Dancing

In 2020, JJ Chalmers took part in BBC dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing. He was partnered with Amy Downden and the duo made it to the quarter finals of the contest.

The 34 year old thrust himself onto the dancefloor and totally took himself out of his comfort zone.

From the Vienese Waltz to the Quickstep, the Charleston and much more, JJ proved that he’s a man of many talents on Strictly series 18.

Our Planet Now | Trailer | BBC Trailers BridTV 5671 Our Planet Now | Trailer | BBC Trailers https://i.ytimg.com/vi/36TPIkzpeFY/hqdefault.jpg 879519 879519 center 22403

JJ Chalmers on Money for Nothing

In 2021, it was announced that JJ Chalmers would become a part of the presenting team on BBC’s Money for Nothing.

Joining Sarah Moore and Jacqui Joseph, JJ is putting his TV presenting skills to good use on the show. As per his BBC bio, he’s presented “ceremonial events for the BBC, hosting specials such as Trooping the Colour, The Lord Mayor’s Show and D Day 75.“

JJ joined the show for series 10. Series 11, which launched on October 11th, 2021, is JJ’s second series presenting Money for Nothing.

The BBC also wrote that “JJ is a DIY whizz” and that he’s renovated three houses in his time. So, it makes sense for the former marine to be presenting Money for Nothing!

See Also: Get to know Bex and Dave from Money for Nothing

WATCH MONEY FOR NOTHING WEEKDAYS AT 3:45 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK