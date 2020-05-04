Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The 2020 series Race Across the World has come to an end, but the contestants from series 2 came together to film a reunion episode.

In Sunday’s instalment (May 3rd), all five pairs reunited to talk about their incredible experiences on the BBC competition.

Reminiscing about their journeys, the contestants discussed the ups and downs, the challenges and victories, as well as the life-time experience they will cherish forever.

But the reunion special brought the devastating story of Jo Gardiner who revealed that her cancer has returned after she came back to the UK.

Race Across the World: Who is Jo?

Jo Gardiner, 55, is a physiotherapist from Manchester. She appeared on Race Across the World with her son Sam.

Jo has been working in her field for over 25 years now, caring for patients at the Stepping Hill Hospital and the local community in Stockport.

She went backpacking when she was in her twenties and one of her main motivations to join the BBC competition was to share a travel experience with her son and explore the world together.

Jo talks cancer on Race Across the World

In Sunday’s episode (May 3rd), Jo revealed that her cancer has returned and she has gone back to chemotherapy.

She explained that her health problem was one of the main motivations to go on a backpacking journey with her son and share special memories with him while she could.

Speaking on the reunion special, Jo said: “Some of you know, I’ve got lymphoma, and I had chemo about four years ago and I knew it would come back, but I didn’t know when.

“Then when I was on the trip, I kind of thought hmmm… I think that there are some signs, and it has come back. So I’m actually now in chemotherapy.”

Viewers react to Jo’s devastating story

Viewers at home were gutted to learn that Jo’s cancer has returned.

Many have been left in tears after hearing her emotional story that she has to battle the illness again.

Jo from Race Across The World just had me in bits, such an inspirational woman #raceacrosstheworld — Dean Cavanagh (@DeanoCav) May 3, 2020

I hope Jo from race across the world knows what a brilliant person she is. She has my whole heart 💛💛💛 — Zahraa (@ZedChy) April 28, 2020

I cried twice this evening. Once when my colleague told me that her dad died when she was eight, and the second when Jo from Race Across the World told the group that her cancer is back #raceacrosstheworld #haveacry #covidcry #covid19 #lockdown #emotional — Rachel Darke (@RachelADarke) May 3, 2020

