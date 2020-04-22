Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Following MasterChef’s finale, we’ve got the cooking competition Great British Menu to get us through the quarantine period.

The difference is, however, that Great British Menu features some of the most talented professional chefs across the UK.

And the 2020 edition of the BBC show is about celebrating children’s literature, from Roald Dahl to Harry Potter-inspired dishes.

On Wednesday’s episode (April 22nd), newcomer Joe Baker stepped in the BBC kitchen to fight for this year’s prize banquet. So, let’s meet Joe and get to know him better, including age, career and restaurant!

Meet Joe Baker from Great British Menu

Joe is a 28-year-old self-taught chef.

The Great British Menu star took an unusual path to the culinary world. In 2012, he graduated in English Literature from Durham University.

Between 2013 and 2014, he studied a Masters in Management and Finance at BPP University.

But his real dream has always been to become a chef after working in several restaurants in London. For instance, he worked as a head chef at Le Braye and as a sous chef at the Abbeville Kitchen.

Joe Baker: Restaurant

In 2016, Joe finally took the leap and opened restaurant No. 10 in St. Helier, Jersey. That’s the same year when Joe left London and moved to live in Jersey.

Joe’s restaurant is a family-run business that offers modern European and British food, as well as typical flavours from Jersey’s culinary scene.

After having a quick look at the menu, we found that the place aims to offer seasonal food, made with fresh ingredients and local suppliers.

SEE ALSO: Great British Menu’s Sally Abé is married to a Michelin-starred chef!

Follow Joe on social media

You can find Joe on Instagram under the handle @joebakerchef.

He’s not that active on the platform though as he has just 5 posts at the time of writing.

WATCH GREAT BRITISH MENU WED, THURS, FRI AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK