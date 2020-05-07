Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for its sixth series in 2020.

Every season of the BBC show features the nation’s most talented home sewers as they compete in a series of challenges to win the coveted trophy.

But it’s not just the contestants who leave an impression with their fashion knowledge as presenter Joe Lycett sports amazing outfits in every episode.

For instance, on Wednesday’s (May 6th) instalment, the comedian wore a dinosaur shirt, and viewers desperately need one in their lives now.

So, here’s how you can buy Joe’s outfit from the BBC series.

Buy Joe Lycett’s dinosaur shirt

We found the exact shirt that Joe wore on The Great British Sewing Bee!

The long sleeve blue shirt with dinosaur patterns is from McIndoe Design and has been reduced from £58 to £43.50.

Unfortunately, the shirt is sold out at the time of writing, however, the website says that if you leave your email address, they will alert you when the shirt is available again.

The shirt is from 100% cotton and comes in four sizes – from small to extra large.

OMG: Buy Alex Jones’ denim jumpsuit from The One Show!

Shop similar dinosaur shirts

We found another fashion brand that has similar dinosaur print shirts.

Wolf & Badger offers the same shirt for £52 – the only difference is that is a short sleeve one.

On their website, the clothing line says that they have drawn the pattern in London, but it’s 100% true to the original shirt from McIndoe Design.

Alternatively, if you fancy a hat with the same dinosaur pattern, McIndoe Design sells a bucket hat kit for £18 with a range of other available prints as well.

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH SEWING BEE WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK