Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Although the RHS Chelsea Flower Show has been cancelled this May 2020 – for the first time since the Second World War – the team, like many other televised events such as Eurovision has managed to find a way around the pandemic.

Covid-19 has resulted in the cancellation of pretty much all summer events, be they sports, art, film or flower shows. To continue the tradition of airing the Flower Show on TV annually, the production team have found a way to air special gardening programming.

Over the course of the week when the Chelsea Flower Show was supposed to be held (May 19th – May 23rd), the RHS team will broadcast special reflective programmes, plus content from the top gardeners who would have been at the event.

Joe Swift is one of the presenters leading the show this year. But since Joe landed on our screens for the first event on Sunday, May 17th, many viewers have wanted to know more about the gardening presenter. So is Joe Swift married? Find out about his wife and family life here!

Joe Swift on the Chelsea Flower Show

Joe, 54, is one of this year’s lead presenters for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. It hardly comes a surprise that Joe was chosen, as he has been one of the main presenters on BBC Two’s Gardeners’ World since 1998.

Instead of broadcasting from the Flower Show, as it has been cancelled this year, Joe is co-presenting a week’s worth of special programmes celebrating past stagings of the event. He will be co-presenting with Sophie Raworth, another regular of the Chelsea Flower Show.

Also featured in the virtual event is Gardeners’ World’s Monty Don and Nicki Chapman.

GARDENERS’ WORLD: Who is garden historian Advolly Richmond?

Is Joe Swift married?

Yes.

In Joe’s biography, it says that Joe is married with two teenage children.

The Swift family live in Hackney, London.

It is unknown who Joe Swift’s wife is and there is no trace of her on his Instagram. In fact, Joe has has not posted any family photos or mentioned his wife anywhere on his social media.

Meet the Swift family

While little is known about Joe’s wife and kids, more is known about his famous family.

Joe is the son of Clive Swift and Margaret Drabble. Clive is an actor who is best known for his role as Richard Bucket in the British television series Keeping Up Appearances. Margaret is a novelist and biographer who has been publishing works since the 1960s. Margaret is now a Dame, having earned herself a place on the Queen’s 2008 Birthday Honours.

Joe is not the only successful Swift child as his brother Adam is an academic, and his sister Rebecca was a poet and founder of The Literary Consultancy. She passed away in 2017.

GOGGLEBOX: What does Giles Wood do for a job?

WATCH THE CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW 2020 FROM SUNDAY, MAY 17TH ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK