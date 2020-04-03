Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Question Time has gained popularity among viewers at home during the coronavirus outbreak. As everyone in the UK is advised to stay inside as much as possible, many have turned for some expert health and financial advice.

Those not interested in politics before have started watching the weekly BBC programme to get answers on a number of topical issues.

Presented by Fiona Bruce, the host invites a panel of politicians and experts who answer questions and comments from people on social media.

For instance, one of the guest contributors is John Sentamu who is the current Archbishop of York. So, here’s everything you need to know about him, including age and family!

Meet John Sentamu

John Sentamu, 70, is the 97th Archbishop of York and was born in Uganda. His position is the second most senior role after one of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Archbishop of York moved to the UK in 1974 and completed several degrees at Cambridge University.

Prior to his current role, John was the Bishop of Stepney between 1996 and 2002 and the Bishop of Birmingham from 2002-2005. He will retire on June 7, 2020.

John Sentamu’s family

John has been married to wife Margaret Sentamu since 1973. Margaret is a public speaker and supports the work of the Church of England.

Prior to that, she worked in the recruitment and consultancy sector. Currently, she holds a few positions, including one as a non-executive director of the Leeds & York Mental Health Trust.

John and Margaret have four grown-up children and grandchildren.

Join the Church of England's virtual service on Sunday morning, recorded on an iPad by Archbishop John Sentamu with his wife, Rev Margaret Sentamu, at Bishopthorpe Palace. Watch the service at 9am tomorrow at https://t.co/z0V2KlcwXd pic.twitter.com/YhHkZyKhWI — The Church of England (@churchofengland) March 28, 2020

Follow John Sentamu on social media

John is not a newbie to social media. In fact, he’s very active on Twitter and regularly tweets about matters he’s passionate about.

You can find him under the name @JohnSentamu where the Archbishop of York has more than 75k followers at the time of publication.

Its 7pm, which marks the end of my fasting & prayer–on this National day of Prayer. Christ,Son of the Father,The Light of the World,banish the darkness of COVID19 engulfing the beautiful world you have created;Bless her children,Guide her Leaders&Give us peace. Amen pic.twitter.com/l9GH9zLlTm — John Sentamu (@JohnSentamu) March 22, 2020

