Jon Kay is bookies' favourite to replace Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast













Dan Walker is making the move from BBC Breakfast to Channel 5, but the biggest question for fans is just who will replace him on the morning news programme? Presenter Jon Kay is the bookies' favourite to fill the role so far.

It comes as Channel 5 lead anchor Sian steps down from 5 News. So far, BBC presenter Jon Kay is the most rumoured replacement for Dan Walker, which is still unconfirmed by the network at this time.

After six years of co-hosting the show, Dan is getting ready to replace Sian Williams on Channel 5. He announced the sudden news on his Twitter at the beginning of April, but just who is filling his empty seat on the BBC?

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Dan Walker leaving BBC Breakfast

Dan Walker has officially left his co-hosting role on BBC Breakfast, which he presented for six years alongside presenter Louise Minchin before Sally Nugent replaced her over the last few months. He revealed on the programme:

I can’t wait to get stuck into the daily news show, but I am also excited about making some great new TV for Channel 5. I love their ideas and creativity and it’s rare to get an opportunity like this where paths and ambitions meet. The chance to do something different was too good to turn down.

The news anchor will now be making the move to Channel 5’s 5 News to replace Sian Williams. He announced the news in April, which involved a video which addressed his exit. After being accused of leaving for money, he said:

I’ve never ever been motivated by money in any job I’ve ever taken and even though I love BBC Breakfast and everyone who works on the show, this is a fantastic opportunity to work with a brilliant team on Channel 5 and also go and make some other programmes outside of news.

“There is so much about it that I will miss. I can tell you where I was standing when I was offered the job in 2009”, he revealed on BBC‘s Match of the Day, which he also co-hosted. “My Saturdays will never be the same.”

Jon Kay is bookies’ replacement for Dan

BBC presenter Jon Kay is the bookies’ favourite to replace Dan Walker on the breakfast programme. He is already a regular presenter on the show, so it definitely isn’t out of the question, but the network hasn’t confirmed the news yet.

Alex Apati, from Ladbrokes, told the Daily Star: “It’s looking increasingly likely that BBC chiefs have found Dan Walker’s replacement, and he’s no stranger to the Breakfast family, with Jon Kay pulling away from the chasing pack.”

Dan’s £295K salary is said to be going up to £1 million on Channel 5, as per Daily Mail, while his replacement is set to get less than half of his BBC income at between £60,000 and £120,000 per year.

Credit where it’s due, a decent ministerial media round interview today. An informed, interested Jon Kay and a straight-talking #BenWallace , one minister who always seems in control of his brief. #BBCBreakfast — John Cornelius (@johncornelius01) February 16, 2022

BBC fans bid farewell to Dan

When Dan’s final appearance on BBC Breakfast aired on May 17th, several fans shared their good wishes with the presenter. Some admitted they were in tears while watching him make his last ever debut on the programme.

A viewer wrote: “No, not Dan Walker. His witty jokes and good questioning towards crazy MPs always would brighten my day before work. Good luck Dan in your new endeavours.”

Another said: “Don’t know why I’m watching, I’m in tears…”

“Our mornings will not be the same!”, a fan told Dan on his Instagram page.

“Can’t believe you’re leaving! I for one will miss seeing you on my tv in the morning 😢 wishing you all the luck in the world on your next journey. Lots of love from my house to yours,” shared a devoted fan.

