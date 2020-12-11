









Jono Hawthorne was first seen showcasing his chef skills on heat 2 of MasterChef: The Professionals 2020. Meet him on Instagram!

He is among over 30 contestants competing for the crown on the series, and went head-to-head with 3 other chefs cooking up a storm in the 2nd heat.

The contestant impressed the judges with his skilled dishes, and was put through to the quarter finals alongside chef Alex. Now he’s in the finals!

So who is Jono? We found the chef on Instagram – let’s meet him…

Meet Jono

Jono Hawthorne, 31, is the head chef at Vice and Virtue, a modern British restaurant and cocktail bar in Leeds.

The contestant, who is a father to son Ted, has worked in the kitchens of NOMA, The Man Behind The Curtain and The Box Tree.

More recently, he seems to stay occupied by preparing takeaway food for Leeds residents, while restaurants are closed.

The restaurant focuses on local produce and foraged, fresh ingredients.

Jono on MasterChef: The Professionals

After Jono walked through those famous MasterChef doors for the skills test, he was asked to make a fruit tart filled with a berry compote, piped pistachio chantilly and candied pistachios.

In the next test, Jono got to choose and create his own dishes.

The judges had a taste of his creation, which was a poached cod loin in bearnaise butter, with Napa cabbage, sea vegetables, sea herbs, served with chicken cream sauce with Madeira and caviar.

For dessert, he left quite the impression on viewers. He made a fig leaf crumble, toasted hay custard and Yorkshire rhubarb, garnished with wood ants. Yes, wood ants.

Jono certainly impressed the judges with his tasty dishes, as he was put through to the quarter finals – and is now through to finals week!

Jono on Instagram

With over 3,100 followers, Jono doesn’t just post pictures of his Instagram-perfect dishes, he also gives them an insight into his personal life.

While he waits in anticipation for restaurants to reopen for guests following the lockdown, he has been offering takeaways to customers.

Jono also said that there is “no bigger motivation” than his son.

He wrote the caption: “I want it for him” when sharing a picture of Ted, with the #masterchefprofessionals hashtag.

