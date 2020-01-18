Jordan Banjo flaunts new teeth on The Greatest Dancer: Where did he get them done?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Greatest Dancer was a brand new dance competition series to the BBC in 2019.

The show follows a relatively new format whereby the judges on the show don’t actually dictate which acts make it through to the next round. It’s solely down to the audience to put acts through and each act needs to gain at least 75% of the people’s vote.

While each dance takes place the audience make their decision which often leads to a hilarious reaction or two from hosting duo Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo. Jordan looks slightly different from his former series 1 self.

So, let’s take a closer look at Jordan Banjo’s teeth!

Jordan Banjo – teeth

The Greatest Dancer first launched on the BBC in 2019 and now it’s back for a second season in 2020.

The dance competition features Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall as captains while Jordan Banjo and Alesha Dixon present.

Jordan and Alesha also hosted the first series of the show, however it looks like the pair have changed a little since 2019.

Alesha Dixon is clearly heavily pregnant during series 2 of the show while Ashley Banjo’s brother looks to have had had a little work done since the last series.

Jordan sported a new set of veneers from episode 1 which aired on Saturday, January 4th at 7 pm on BBC One.

NO WAY: The Greatest Dancer 2020 viewing figures: Has the new format ruined series 2?

Where did Jordan get his new gnashers?

By the looks of Jordan’s Instagram post from May 2019, he had his teeth done with Kiss Dental.

The dentist is located in Manchester, UK and is run by Dr Kailesh Solanki.

Jordan is one of many to have bagged himself a new set of veneers from Kiss Dental. Dr Kailesh Solanki’s Insta profile states that he’s been “creating life-changing smiles since 2005”.

Follow Kiss Dental @kissdental_dentist, the company offers 0% finance deals and free initial consultations.

SO COOL: Greatest Dancer: Todrick Hall has full-blown music career & is BFFs with Taylor Swift!

WATCH THE GREATEST DANCER SERIES 2 FROM SATURDAY JANUARY 4TH 2020 AT 7 PM ON BBC ONE.