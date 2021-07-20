Strictly Come Dancing: Who is Jowita Przystał? Age and partner of the Greatest Dancer winner











It’s time to start getting excited about the Rumba, Waltz, Quickstep and the Samba as Strictly Come Dancing is set to return in 2021.

The BBC show is back for a nineteenth series this Autumn and although it will come with some alterations, there are some newcomers to the show who are surely going to spice things up!

The judging panel will look a little different as Bruno Tonioli won’t return and Anton Du Beke takes his place. Jowita Przystal, along with three other newbies are also joining Strictly as professional dancers. So, let’s find out more about Jowita – she may look very familiar to some dance competition fans!

Jowita Przystal – Photographer: Tomasz Reindl

Get to know Jowita Przystal: Age and height explored

Jowita Przystal is a professional dancer. She’s 26 years old and has been dancing since she was just 11!

Polish Open Latin Champion Jowita joined Broadway show Burn The Floor in 2015 before moving to the UK and opting for a career change in 2019.

Prior to joining Burn The Floor, Jowita was dancing competitively as per the BBC.

Is Jowita Przystal on Instagram?

Yes, Jowita can be found on Instagram @jowitaprzystal with around 19k followers.

Judging by her Instagram page, Jowita is extremely photogenic, loves a good photoshoot, selfie or couples’ pic with her boyfriend, Michael.

Together, she and Michael have a cat called Rodger. As well as documenting some of her personal life on IG, Jowita often posts photos of herself at work on various shows and stages she’s appeared on over the years.

So, Jowita’s on Strictly, but what about Michael?

Yes, Jowita is one of the four newbies to join Strictly as a professional dancer.

But, her boyfriend Michael, who she won The Greatest Dancer with in 2020, won’t be appearing on Strictly.

Performing on Strictly was part of the prize of winning The Greatest Dancer according to the BBC, Michael took to IG to congratulate his other half on July 19th 2021. He wrote: “I am so ecstatic to share with you all that my Babe made her biggest dream Come True.“

Michael can be found on Instagram, too @michael_danilczuk with around 11k followers.

