University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

In yesterday’s episode of Escape to the Country (Monday, December 16th), Jules Hudson was reminded of his past days in the military, a previous occupation that might shock some of his fans.

The TV presenter and archaeologist was helping a military couple – Gillian and John – look for their own unique countryside property, after three decades of living in service family accommodation.

But it was as much as trip down memory lane for Jules as it was a new adventure for Gillian and John.

So, when was Jules in the British Army? Is he still in service? Here’s what you need to know!

Jules Hudson: Biography

The 49-year-old TV presenter was born in Colchester, Essex.

Jules Hudson first studied for a degree in Field Archaeology at Lampeter University in Wales. This was then followed by a stint training to be an Army officer at Sandhurst before returning to archaeology for his Masters degree at Durham University.

Graduating in 1995 from Durham, Jules ventured into television just one year later. Jules started out with the Discovery Channel before ending up on Channel 4’s Time Team. A series of productions followed, but it wasn’t until he landed the main presenting role on Escape to the Country in 2007 that Jules really rocketed to fame.

UH OH: The One Show: Alex Scott disappoints viewers with her “lacklustre” presenting

Jules Hudson’s army career

Following his graduation from Lampeter, Jules headed to Sandhurst to begin his training for the British Army.

Although he switched path, Jules made a return to the military back in 2017.

In 2018, Jules told Express:

Last year, I went back again to be commissioned in the Royal Engineers and that was the bravest thing I’ve ever done. It was pretty daunting. I did come out the other end OK but most of my comrades were half my age.

Jules is currently a Second Lieutenant in the Army Reserve, 26 years on.

Jules’ trip down military memory lane

After Jules had helped Gillian and John look at the three Escape to the Country properties, he explored the military landscape of Wales.

Meeting with Brigadier Adam Richmond OBE (the head of the army in Wales), Jules discussed how the military works with and respects the rural landscapes.

Jules also explained in the episode that he has “had first hand experience” in landscapes such as the Brecon Beacons for training.

WATCH ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY WEEKDAYS AT 3 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK