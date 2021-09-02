What is Celebrity MasterChef star Kadeena Cox's disability and career?











Celebrity MasterChef has brought a whole new round of celebrities to another heat for its 2021 series, including Kadeena Cox.

She competed in the final heat, against Love Island’s Kem Cetinay, journalist Gavin Esler, Strictly’s Johannes Radebe and actor Michelle Collins.

Kadeena quickly became a favourite amongst fans, after cooking up a fish dish for the judges, with hopes to impress them and stay in the competition.

Viewers have since been questioning what Kadeena’s disability is, as well as her successful Paralympian background. Reality Titbit has got it covered.

What disability does Kadeena Cox have?

Kadeena has multiple sclerosis.

In May 2014, she entered the Loughborough International, but was rushed to hospital two days later, after showing symptoms and diagnosed as having suffered a stroke.

After two months of physiotherapy she recovered back to normal health and began training again.

Then in September, she experienced burning sensations in her right arm, which worsened to numbness in her arm and right leg, and she was again taken to hospital with suspicions of a stroke.

After extensive tests, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Before the diagnosis, Kadeena was competing for a place on the British skeleton team.

Well done @kad_c ANOTHER GOLD in the team pursuit. Kicking MS into touch (temporarily!). Kadeena is also on #CelebrityMasterChef next week 👏 — Emma Richards (@teacheremma) August 28, 2021

Kadeena Cox’s successful Paralympian career

Kadeena Cox MBE is a 30-year-old parasport athlete.

Born in Leeds and to Jamaican parents, Kadeena won gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

She also won three gold medals in 2015 and 2017 at the World Para Athletic Championships.

A competitor in T38 sprints and C4 para-cycling events, she was part of the 2015 IPC Athletics World Championships and the 2016 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships.

This is where she won world titles in the T37 100m and C4 500m time trial!

She has made history as the first British Paralympian to win golds in multiple sports at the same Games, since Isabel Barr at the 1984 Summer Paralympics.

Wow Kadeena is unreal on #CelebrityMasterChef !! how are you the best at everything @kad_c 🤔😂😍 — Miss Piggy (@emssilly) September 1, 2021

Where else have we seen Kadeena Cox?

Kadeena may be starring on Celebrity MasterChef 2021, but it’s not the only main role she has had on reality TV this year.

She starred on the latest Celebrity Gogglebox series alongside Adam Gemili.

The BBC star also starred in The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off in 2018 and Robot Wars in 2016, in between training for the Paralympics!

That’s not all, as Kadeena was on Celebs on The Farm and World Beaters.

