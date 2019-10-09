University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Apprentice is back for 2019 which means the return of Lord Sugar, Karren Brady and Claude Littner to our screens for another year of boardroom battles.

When Dame Karren joined the show back in series 6, she was an instant hit with viewers.

Her career as a businesswoman, as the chair of West Ham United and her involvement in politics as a Member of Parliament meant that Karren was quite the woman to bring on board.

Karren also was known for her marriage to Canadian footballer Paul Peschisolido.

But it’s not Karren Brady but her daughter Sophia who is now stealing all of the attention, as she’s proving herself to be a bit of a star in her own right.

Who is Sophia?

Sophia Peschisolido is the only daughter of Dame Karren Brady and former footballer Paul Peschisolido.

Sophia is 22-years-old and has a brother, Paolo, who is two years younger than her.

The Peschisolido children were raised in Solihull, near Birmingham. Sophia attended Solihull School before going to Nottingham University. She graduated in 2017.

Beauty and brains

Although Sophia is stunning, she also has the brains to match her beauty.

After graduating from Nottingham, she made the move to London where she began her career working for the PR arm of Topshop.

Sophia has been their social media content assistant since 2016, as she started working for them while completing her degree.

Modelling career

When Sophia started working for Topshop, she was also swept up as a model thanks to her good looks.

Sophia made her modelling debut for the global brand in 2017.

And it’s no wonder they picked her, take a look at how gorgeous Sophia is!

Sensitive soul

But Sophia is not just a pretty face and her Instagram is telling of that.

She has used her platform to highlight mental health awareness, as she revealed in a post on September 28th, 2019 that she had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD).

Sophia reached out to her following, calling social media “toxic” and “fake.” She added: “You should never feel embarrassed or stupid for telling people what you’re going through and if anyone wants to talk about stuff or needs someone to talk to just message me (we in this together).”

We’re officially her biggest fans!

Follow Sophia on Insta

Sophia already has quite the Instagram following and she fits the bill of an influencer in every way.

She regularly posts snaps of herself jet-setting and sunning in some of the world’s most luxurious locations, plus loads of pics from nights out in London’s top clubs.

Sophia has over 38,000 followers now and her follow count just keeps on growing!

You can follow her on Instagram @sophiapesch.

