Rylan Clark-Neal is back on our screens with a new series on BBC One.
You Are What You Wear kicks off from Thursday, June 11th, with a line-up of five professional stylists who will help people find their unique personal style.
Every episode features contestants who want to reinvent their wardrobes but have no idea how to – and this is where the stylists come to rescue!
One of them is Kat Farmer. Here’s everything you need to know about Kat, including age, career and Instagram.
Meet Kat Farmer
Kat, 47, is a stylist, fashion blogger and writer.
She runs the popular fashion blog under the name ‘Does My Bum Look 40’ where she shares her expert advice on everything about styling, from different outfits to fashion hacks.
Kat was already helping out her friends with outfit choices but it wasn’t until a friend of hers told her that she could make a living out of it.
She told The Telegraph: “It was about a decade ago when a friend told me that her mum had met someone in Canada who was paid to do what I did with my friends. I used to help them shop and pick out outfits for special occasions and that was the first time I realised I could do it as a job.”
Another friend of Kat advised her to start her own blog and as they say, the rest is history now. You Are What You Wear is another milestone in Kat’s blogging career who previously wrote for publications such as Stella Magazine.
Kat Farmer: Husband and family
Kate and her husband live with their three children in Kent. In an interview for diarydirectory.com, Kat said that she has a “very tolerant husband”.
Answering a question on how she balances family and her blogging career, Kat said that her husband and an “amazing nanny” are a big part of it.
While Kat enjoys a career as an influencer, it looks like her husband stays away from the media spotlight as we weren’t able to find him on Instagram.
Follow Kat on Instagram
Chances are that you already follow Kat on Instagram.
The stylist enjoys a massive fan base of 157k followers which is set to rise after her appearance on the BBC series.
Give her a follow @doesmybumlook40.
