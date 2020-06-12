Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The BBC’s brand new fashion show, You Are What You Wear, has finally landed after a slight delay!

The series was initially meant to be released back in March 2020, however the pandemic outbreak resulted in a later release. It first aired on Thursday, June 11th.

In the first episode, we got to meet the five stylists who are in charge of transforming the wardrobe’s of the sartorially challenged.

One of the You Are What You Wear stylists who stood out was 47-year-old Kat Farmer. But it wasn’t Kat’s styling of Karen which caught the attention of viewers, but Kat’s own ensemble! Find out where to get a green maxi dress like Kat’s from episode 1 here.

Fans fall for Kat Farmer’s florals

Given that the show is presided over by five of Britain’s top stylists, it comes as no surprise that they’d turn up to the show dressed to the nines.

Although all of the You Are What You Wear stylists looked the part, it was Kat’s green floral look which really stood out to viewers.

It didn’t take long before they were searching for the exact green dress Kat wore online.

MEET THE CAST: Get to know You Are What You Wear stylist Nana!

@bbc where can we find out where the outfits on #YouAreWhatYouWear are from (including Kat Farmer’s fab dress!) ?!! — byGrainne Byrne (@grainnebyrne) June 11, 2020

Where is Kat Farmer’s green dress from?

Kat Farmer’s green dress is from Happy X Nature. This brand is created by American actress Kate Hudson.

You can find Happy X Nature at Selfridges but unfortunately, Kat’s specific dress has sold out!

After You Are What You Wear fans saw Kat in the dress, they had to get their hands on the look. Hopefully, Selfridges will restock the Happy X Nature dress given its popularity.

SEE ALSO: Who is Kat Farmer married?

More green maxi dresses

Here are some of our favourite green maxi dresses…

French Connection

One of our top picks is French Connection’s ‘Claribel Floral Midi Shirt Dress’. It is currently on sale on the French Connection website for £62 reduced from £125.

The colour and print closely resembles Kat’s Happy X Nature dress. The cut and shape is different.

ASOS Design

This dress, which retails on ASOS for just £20, has a similar colour. However, instead of having a floral print, it is just a plain coloured dress.

The gorgeous jade green shade could be dressed up and down, and is perfect for every season!

Check out the dress here.

Jigsaw

Although the floral print on this Jigsaw dress is different to Kat’s Happy X Nature, we’re sure you’ll love this dress just as much!

The ‘Graphic Poppy Maxi Dress’ is on sale, coming in at £115.

You can buy it on the Jigsaw website.

WATCH YOU ARE WHAT YOU WEAR THURSDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK