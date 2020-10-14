Katherine Higgins is a familiar face from Antiques Roadshow – let’s meet the expert and presenter from the BBC programme.

Antiques Roadshow is a programme which will never really get old as so many people are looking to get their family heirlooms, prized possessions and beloved antiques valued.

The BBC series currently airs on Sunday nights, bringing much-needed escapism during those uncertain times.

One of the antiques experts on the show is Katherine Higgins. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Antiques Roadshow: Meet Katherine Higgins

Katherine Higgins is a 53-year-old presenter and expert who specialises in antiques and vintage, modern design and historic and vintage fashion.

She was born and bred in Guildford and has a BA degree in Art & Architectural History. Apart from her presenting career, she has curated several exhibitions and written for a few publications.

She’s written for Homes & Antiques magazine, as well as features for The Sunday Times, Daily Mail, the Express, the Times, Woman & Home and the Daily Telegraph.

Katherine always enjoys bargain hunting for antiques and valuable items which is obvious when she makes appearances on antiques programmes.

Katherine Higgins: Presenting career

Apart from Antiques Roadshow, Katherine has presented for a few other programmes.

She was on the BBC Two series Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is and Turn Back Time: The High Street.

Katherine also appeared on the ITV’s Schofield’s Quest and Collectomania with Matthew Kelly, a 13-part series about collecting for TLC/Sky.

In 2002, she released her first book called ‘Are You Rich’ which gives tips about how to make a fortune from things you may already have at your homes.

Katherine is pictured on the left of the Twitter post down below.

We're feeling festive after @gfordbookfest coffee morning with the Countess of Carnarvon @HighclereCastle discussing her book Christmas at Highclere – Recipes and Traditions from The Real Downton Abbey. What a treat! Thanks to broadcaster and vintage expert Katherine Higgins too! pic.twitter.com/PaN2Sf9t4U — Guildford Book Fest (@gfordbookfest) October 8, 2019

Katherine Higgins: Instagram

We weren’t able to find Katherine’s Instagram account. She might have one but it’s unknown if it’s open to the public.

We did, however, find her Facebook profile where she regularly updates her followers and friends on what she’s been up to.

Having a theatre dressing room moment The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre delving into The Savoy and then “Brogue” – British Vogue for… Guildford Book-Fest Posted by Katherine Higgins on Tuesday, 6 October 2020

